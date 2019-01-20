Share:

KARACHI (PR) - Peek Freans has successfully established itself as a brand that is consistently introducing versatility and variety in products. As part of that objective, the organization set up unique Café at the Eats festival in Karachi in 2019, after the immense success of the cafe at Coke Fest 2018 both in Karachi and Lahore.

The exclusive Peek Freans Café served delectable canapés and cookie desserts, hors d’oeuvres and one bite desserts - using their unique products, all of which were very economically priced too. Their menu included Chocolicious Rocky Road, S’mores, Jam Delight Cheese Cake, Butter Puff Caramel Pop, Butter Puff Hors d’oeuvres, Salsa, Chicken & Mushroom, Roasted Beet Hummus and Cake Up Goodness.

Head of Marketing EBM, Ayesha Janjua, said, “It’s these little breaks in life that really matter; when we come together to enjoy and make each moment sweeter. Our specially designed Peek Freans desserts do just that.”

Director EBM, Shahzain Munir added by saying, “We are extremely happy to see such an overwhelming response for the Peek Freans Café and we aim to continue spreading joy through our yummy and delectable treats.”