MIANWALI:- Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public meeting here in Mianwali on January 27. In this connection Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Mianwali on Saturday to finalize arrangements for PM Imran Khan's visit scheduled for January 27. The chief minister met local officebearers of PTI and got briefing from them on preparations for the PM public meeting. He also issued some directives to them.– Online

PM will express thanks to the people of his constituency for electing him during the general elections.