Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday that his party did not support the extension of military courts which are due to expire in March.

Speaking to the media here, the former premier said he opposed extension in military courts, adding that there is no need of such courts anymore.

“PML-N does not support its extension and the opposition alliance has been formed for the betterment of Pakistan and not against the ongoing accountability drive,” he added.

Abbasi lamented the Sahiwal police ‘encounter’ where four people were killed. He also called for the ‘culprits’ to be handed an exemplary punishment.