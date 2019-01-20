Share:

GUJRANWALA - Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Akhlaq said that police help line 8440 would provide relief to the citizens of the region to resolve their complaints about police department.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said that the present government was working hard to bring about real change to the police department. “It is giving facilities to the police department. We are waiting for a positive response by the police force.”

He said there was no doubt that police were doing a hard job with limited sources, adding that the government was taking steps to increase the police staff and their facilities. He said that in result of setting up police help line, there would be decrease in crime rate. “Citizens can get registered their complaints round the clock through this help line and they shall be given feed back within 24 hours,” he said. He added that the PTI government had taken hard decisions for the development of the country and now the time was near to give relief to the citizens.

YOUTH THRASHED

A youth was thrashed by citizens when the vehicle he was driving ran over citizens on GT Road. It was reported that the tyre of a speeding car driven by a youth burst and the vehicle ran over the people stood on roadside. Resultantly, five citizens received injuries while some passersby started torturing the youth and later handed over him to police.