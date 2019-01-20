Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Rochelle Humes was ''never'' interested in a solo pop career.

The 29-year-old star - who spent a year presenting children's TV show 'Smile' when she was 17 after her first group S Club Juniors disbanded - always ''knew'' she'd pursue a TV career again, so she seized the opportunity to audition for presenting roles when The Saturdays went on hiatus in 2014. She said to Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I never imagined I'd be in a girl band. When me and the girls decided to stop, I knew I'd go back into telly.

''People would say, 'Are you going to do a solo song?' Never an interest. Never even tried.''

Away from music and TV, Rochelle - who guest-hosted 'This Morning' for several weeks last year while Holly Willoughby was in Australia fronting 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' - also has a bronzing range with Superdrug and will launch Curls Like Us, a hair and skincare line for children, this summer.

Rochelle is pleased that people ''forget'' she's a businesswoman too, because it gives her the opportunity to be ''smart quietly''.

She said: ''People just don't know that about me, that I'm actually a businesswoman, they forget.

''But for me that's a good place to be, because I'd rather you think I'm this bubbly one off the telly who doesn't really know anything. I can be smart quietly. Because I do know what's going on.''

Rochelle - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, 22 months, with husband Marvin Humes - admitted one of the reasons why The Saturdays went their separate ways was because they found it so difficult to juggle their schedules.

She said: ''We had no idea when our next day off would be. You don't have control, you're told when your next single has to be delivered by.

''Even with days off, in a group you all have to agree on the same one - one person is like, 'Well my boyfriend needs to take holidays then', and someone else, 'Well, mine can only go next week.' At the end, that's when we decided to slow it down.''