Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has approved the launching of Waste Management and Rural Sanitation Project initially for 72 villages of Punjab, two villages from each district.

This was decided at a meeting in which LB secretary, director general and other officers were present.

The minister said community participation in the project would also be ensured. He said nominal service charges would also applicable and on the basis of population units will be formed.

He approved three-member rickshaw team for each village to collect garbage from there. He also approved extension of the programme to all the villages of Punjab in next phase.

The senior minister said that unfortunately there was no such system for the sanitation of rural areas in Punjab and people were wasting their garbage on self help basis.

He added that improper arrangements resulted in pollution and bad impacts on vegetables and crops. He said each sanitary worker would get a salary of not less than Rs 20,000 per month.

He said the project would be run on a sustainable basis

He said that nominal service charges would also be applicable and on the basis of population, units would be formed.

Unfortunately, there was no such system for the sanitation of rural areas in Punjab and people were discarding their garbage on self-help basis, he said and mentioned that improper arrangements resulted in pollution and bad impact on vegetables and crops.

Aleem said that as per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, comprehensive rural sanitation programme had been evolved for which practical steps would be taken soon. He said that local members of parliament should also be taken into the loop to make the programme more beneficial and their suggestions in this regard would also be considered.

The senior minister said, “Gradually, we have to move towards waste-to-energy projects to process garbage and ensure healthy environment in the province.” He announced visit to different districts to inspect on-ground situation in villages for the rural sanitation programme.

The minister was briefed by the secretary about the programme.