LAHORE - ‘Sculpture of Satan is merely criticism on degradation of human values’, said Irtabatul Hassan, artist whose work was placed in the Lahore Museum premises but only to be removed within days due to strong public reaction.

“I tried to portray humans having devilish attitude and little regard for others”, said student of Punjab University College of Arts who was surprised over the level of criticism without bothering to get details about the idea behind the artwork.

20 feet high sculpture of Satan placed at the museum received strong public criticism on social media. Horrifying pictures of Satan having big mouth and long horns became viral on different modes of social media including twitter, facebook and instagram. Bowing to strong reaction, administration of Lahore Museum removed the sculpture and handed over to the artist.

Talking to The Nation, Irtabatul Hassan said: “My artwork titled ‘Ferocity’ is a comment on humans who stop self analysis and become immoral. The difference between a man and an animal is based on man’s ability of self respect. After doing away self-analysis, man bows down to the level of ferocity. My thesis project ‘Ferocity’ is a depiction of what a character can become when the process of self- reflection is missing.”

He continued: “Uzma Usmani, Lahore Museum Officer, approached my teacher with the request of showcasing my artwork at the exhibition. I accepted the proposal and installed the sculpture two days before the exhibition. At least 15 students from different universities were also invited to showcase their work.”

“Nobody can claim to have seen Satan. I am surprised that how people can tell that how devil look like”, he raised the question while adding that the artwork was given bad treatment.

“I spent days and nights making this statue and it cost me Rs3,70,000,” he said.

Young artist said that he tried to portray barbarism in the sculpture.

The episode has also put question mark on the working of Lahore Museum. Just a step away from National College of Arts, there is a set protocol for any art activity handled by professionals who have done Masters in respective field.

They go ahead with the proposal after meetings with artists/exhibitors and present artwork with the approval of special committee. Apparently, the said exercise was missing in this case.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notices to the chief secretary of Punjab and the director of the Lahore Museum to respond to a petition seeking the removal of a "sculpture of Satan" from outside the museum.

A high court bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan heard Ambreen Qureshi’s petition for guidance on the removal of the sculpture. During the hearing, she argued before the court that a “Satan’s sculpture” was placed outside the museum that instilled fear among schoolchildren visiting the museum.

“This sculpture has nothing to do with our culture whereas the purpose of a museum is to preserve our history and culture,” Qureshi stated and requested the court to order its removal.

“To control Satan is the responsibility of us all,” observed the judge who was thankful that at least someone came out against the devil.