LAHORE (PR) - Bjørn Hansen, Vice President at Telenor Research, took a deep dive into the seven tech trends that will shape 2019. These seven trends identify the upcoming global developments in the IT industry and how these will shape the way people interact, consume, connect, and even perceive the world around us this year.

Held at Telenor Pakistan Campus 345, the session showcased how responsibility resonates with these latest tech trends, and how technology can fit into our lives safely and positively. Having studied the tech world advancements, setbacks, and successes in the previous years enables Telenor Research to identify these trends for the year 2019.

The study makes predictions on proliferation of ‘deepfake’ content, increased public scrutiny of Artificial Intelligence, beginning of larger-scale 5G pilots & trials, enhanced industrial use of IoT (Internet of Things), huge growth of voice-controlled chatbots, lowering of screen time, and an increase in mobile-driven greentech in the year 2019.

This year, we’ll witness an enriched IoT ecosystem with the technology transforming various industries through smart solution integrations. 5G testing is also advancing with 5G islands appearing globally connecting selected communities and business networks from Europe to North America and northeast Asia. 2019 will also see a rise in mobile-driven green technology that will help people live and consume more smartly than ever.