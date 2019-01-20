Share:

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has directed to improve sanitation system in trains and railway stations besides removing encroachments outside of stations.

He issued the directives here on Sunday while presiding over a meeting of Railways Officers and Divisional Superintendent Railways in Multan.

Sheikh Rasheed also directed to increase freight operation from Multan and to complete the construction work of Sahiwal and Bahawalpur stations.

The Minister also directed to fix 25 acres Agri land of Railways for ten plant nurseries. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed visited Multan railway station and hospital also and advised to improve cleanliness and other facilities there.