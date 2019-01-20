Share:

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO - Austrian skier Ramona Siebenhofer made it back-to-back World Cup downhill victories with another win Saturday, while Lindsey Vonn finished tied for ninth in the second race of her return from injury. Siebenhofer, who had her first career win in Friday’s race, finished a slim 0.04 seconds ahead of Austrian teammate Nicole Schmidhofer. “It’s just amazing I did it again,” Siebenhofer said. “There were many emotions and it was hard to focus on the race again today. ... Sure I had more self-confidence but it was hard to sleep.” Siebenhofer and Schmidhofer, who are roommates, have now claimed four of the five downhills this season. Stephanie Venier, who is also rooming in a triple with Siebenhofer and Schmidhofer, finished third in Friday’s race.