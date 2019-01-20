Share:

LAHORE - Steps are being taken to create a culture of facilitation for businesses and inspector-less regime with regard to the inspection of industries, says the provincial minister for Industries. Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of all Pakistan Anjuman Tajraan, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that after the enforcement of this system, no one could dare scare the industrialists. He said different schemes have been formulated to promote small and medium industries. Similarly, the programme of providing soft loans to the skilled youth has been given final shape and loan markup support programme is also being started to give soft loans for the promotion of small scale industry. According to the minister, a credit guarantee scheme is also being started and under this program, Punjab government will provide guarantee for loans. These schemes will help to generate enormous employment opportunities for the talented youth. He regretted that Punjab is under a colossal loan of Rs. 1200 billion due to the past rulers and this shows that industries in Punjab are facing difficulties. We could have had taken loan but our government believes that it’s not the solution of problems. We are strengthening the national economy by increasing exports. He assured the traders that every effort will be made to solve their problems.

Obituary - Quran Khawani for ex headmistress of Pakistan Railways Lady Griffin Girls High School will be held at 103-B Model Town on Sunday. She breathed her last on Saturday.