Share:

Lahore - SPEL Pakistan has become first Pakistani industrial group to have installed robots to work its assembly lines.

The industrial robotic system was jointly inaugurated by the President & Chief Executive Officer of Honda Cars Pakistan Limited Hironbou Yoshimura and the LCCI President Almas Hyder on Saturday. CEO SPEL Zia Hyder Naqi, Vice President Production of Atlas Honda Cars Pakistan Limited Kenichi Matsuo, Assistant Vice President M. Ashraf, General Manager Asif Mehmood, Advisor to Chief Engineer Quality Toshinori Awaya, Senior Manager Purchasing Shinji Shinozawa.

Honda Cars Pakistan Limited Hironbou Yoshimura said that installation of industrial robotic system is an impressive initiative. He said that auto market of Pakistan has huge potential. He said that they want to enhance business in Pakistan as despite some challenges, customer demand is still there.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that the global industrial robot market is expected to reach at the growth rate of around 9 percent as need for automation is rising.

He said Robotics and Automation are key areas of focus, both as a Potential New Growth Area, and as Enablers to Help Our Enterprises Adopt Advanced Manufacturing Processes to Increase Productivity.