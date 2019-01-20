Share:

FAISALABAD - Growers have been advised to start the cultivation of sugarcane from first week of February and complete it by March 15 to get a bumper yield. Spokesman of the agriculture extension department said that farmers should cultivate approved varieties of sugarcane over maximum space. Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-43-33, CPF-243, HSF-240, SPSG-26, SPF-213, SPF-245 and COJ-84, he said and added that further necessary information could be obtained from agriculture helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000.