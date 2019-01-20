Share:

Sixteen officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have been booked under terrorism charges for their involvement in Saturday’s alleged shootout that killed four people, including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter.

The case was registered in Yousafwala police station of Sahiwal district on Sunday, in response to a complaint by Jaleel Ahmed, the brother of Khaleel who was among those shot dead by the CTD.

The FIR was lodged under section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code along with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

A day earlier, four people – including three members of a family – were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal on Saturday. CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.

Further, relatives of the slain family ended their protest after the lodging of the FIR earlier today. They had staged a sit-in overnight at GT Road demanding justice and prompt action against the perpetrators, and had refused to be moved until a case was registered against the incident.