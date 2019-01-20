According to details, the PTI leader during telephonic conversation assured the BNP-M chief of removing all reservation.
Earlier, in August 2019, the PTI has formed an alliance with BNP-M after signing a six-point
However, cracks emerged in the alliance as BNP-M leader Sanaullah Baloch announced last week to review its alliance with the PTI as the partner did not support its candidate in Senate by-elections.
Sources said that during telephonic conversation Akhtar Mengal asked Tareen that BNP-M was only seeking implementation on the six-point
Jahangir Tareen assured the BNP-M chief that all reservations of the coalition partner will be removed.
In response, the BNP-M chief has formed a four-member committee comprising Senator Jahanzeb Jamaldin, Agha Hassan Baloch, Sana Baloch
BNP-M chief is being in contact with Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jehangir Tareen