Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jehangir Tareen on Sunday made telephonic contact chief of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Akhtar Mengal.

According to details, the PTI leader during telephonic conversation assured the BNP-M chief of removing all reservation.

Earlier, in August 2019, the PTI has formed an alliance with BNP-M after signing a six-point momemtum of understanding (MoU) on August 08, to establish federal government after winning general elections.

However, cracks emerged in the alliance as BNP-M leader Sanaullah Baloch announced last week to review its alliance with the PTI as the partner did not support its candidate in Senate by-elections.

Sources said that during telephonic conversation Akhtar Mengal asked Tareen that BNP-M was only seeking implementation on the six-point momemtum signed after 2018 polls but not to get any ministry.

Jahangir Tareen assured the BNP-M chief that all reservations of the coalition partner will be removed.

In response, the BNP-M chief has formed a four-member committee comprising Senator Jahanzeb Jamaldin, Agha Hassan Baloch, Sana Baloch and Haji Lashkari to hold talks with the ruling political party.