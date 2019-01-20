Share:

Rawalpindi - Three people, including two women, were killed and two others were injured in two separate incidents caused by gas-leakage in the city, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Saturday. The victims were rushed to hospitals for medical treatment, he added.

According to him, the incident occurred in a flat located in Chaklala Scheme III where the family was residing. He said there was a gas leakage in the flat due to which gas filled in the room. He said a huge explosion took place when someone tried to switch on the light. As a result, three people including two women were killed on the spot.

The locals called the Rescue 1122 on which rescuers rushed to the scene and controlled the fire and shifted the dead bodies to a hospital where they were identified as Fahad Sultan (13), Shahban Kiani (55) and Humaira Noushad (40).

In the second incident that occurred at Dhoke Chaudhrian, two people fainted due to gas leakage in a house and were rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122.According to Rescue 1122, spokesman, the residents lit a gas heater to keep themselves warm. However, the occupants of the room forgot to switch off the heater and fell asleep.

At night, the SNGPL suspended the gas supply which was later restored and gas filled in the room. Due to insufficient oxygen, both men lost consciousness and were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment.

The two victims were identified as Jahanzeb and Faheem. A doctor told media that the condition of both patients is stable. Local police also reached the spot and have begun investigation.