SARGODHA - Two suspects allegedly raped the wife of a labourer at her house here. The victim, a resident of Shaheen Abad, told that local police that her husband Arif worked at stone crushing area and often stayed at his workplace away from home. She said that accused - Asad and Arshad - stormed into her house and raped her. The police registered an FIR and launched investigation.

In another incident, a married woman foiled an attempt to kidnap her for rape. Imran, a resident of Midhwala village, intimated to the police that some accused persons had tried to abduct his wife Fatima Bibi but accused fled away over her hue and cry. Police have registered a case.