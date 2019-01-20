Share:

OKARA - A woman and her two minor daughters were allegedly abducted by six persons, said police.

In Mirzapur village, near Depalpur, six persons including M Yousuf and his five accomplices abducted Sonia Shaheen w/o M Mustafa and her daughters - Manahil, 4, and Namal Fatima, 12. Depalpur City police registered a case.

GIRL HANDED OVER TO FAMILY

A-Division police traced out and recovered a girl and handed her over to her family. On the directions of the District Police Officer Athar Ismail, A-Division police SHO Qalbe Sajjad was on a routine patrol with his staff keeping watch around. He found a girl Iman Fatima and after enquiring her whereabouts handed her over to her family. The family had laid its gratitude to the police.