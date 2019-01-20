Share:

LUSAKA - The World Bank has approved a credit facility of about 26.5 million U.S. dollars to help Zambia boost its electricity supply especially in rural parts of the country, a senior government official said on Thursday. The funds, approved under the Electricity Services Access Project, will benefit about 22,000 low-income households and about 1,000 medium- and small-scale enterprises in rural parts of the southern African nation, said Zambian Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa at the launch of the project. Nkhuwa also said the funds will go a long way in scaling up the electrification of rural parts of the country. The project will provide last mile connections to the national grid and improve access to electricity in rural areas, he added. The energy minister said the government is committed to ensuring electricity access for all in the country as a prerequisite for socio-economic development.

Ina-Marlene Ruthenberg, the World Bank's country manager for Zambia, said the bank was committed to supporting projects in Zambia aimed at improving the livelihood of people in rural parts.

She said during the launch ceremony that the bank was happy with the government's commitment to supporting the underprivileged in society.