KANDHKOT - Ghotki police on Sunday claimed to have held four ‘drug peddlers’ besides recovering three kilogrammes of hashish from them.

According to a press release, a police party, led by Inspector Imam Bux Gadani, signaled the car to stop without a number plate on Mirpur-Ghotki road.

The driver, instead, sped away his car. But police chased the car and managed to get hold of the driver in Buzdar Colony.

When this scribe contacted Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar, he said that four drug peddlers namely Abdul Sattar, son of Ghazi, Farooque Ali, son of Ashique Ali, Shahid Ali, son of Mir Mohammad and Mai Sardaran were arrested by police along with three kg of hashish.

He said case had been registered against them. To a question, he replied that no leniency would be shown to those dealing in drugs and involved in other crimes.

Absconder arrested

Meanwhile, A-section police have caught an absconder Rahmatullah alias Rahim Bux from the bus terminal.