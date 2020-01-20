Share:

SARGODHA - A car and tractor collided near Sargodha killing three at the spot while two others got severe injuries.

According to police, a family of four was on way to Bhalwal from Mandibahaudin including a member of elite force.

They met with an accident near Phalwaran, where car went out of control and hit the tractor standing nearby.

As a result, Qamar Abbas and Junaid Abbas got killed at the moment and the other person succumbed to injuries while reaching the hospital.

Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were killed and six others injured when a mini bus overturned on Sahiwal-Pakpattan road near Pull Jalib on Sunday. The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Sahiwal.