LAHORE - Pakistan all-rounder Ammad Butt has said that he is keen to deliver for the national team as an all-rounder and help it register crucial victories. Talking to media here at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, Ammad said: “It is every professional player’s wish to represent the national team in international matches. I was a part of the national team in the past and I am thankful to Almighty to make a comeback in the national squad. I have worked on those areas, where I felt I lacked and I am hopeful that I will get to play and perform well. He further said: “My favourite all-rounders are Andrew Flintoff and Jacques Kallis. Ben Stokes is also a complete all-rounder. I wish to perform with bat and ball and also in the field, not just in one aspect. I want to be considered as an all-rounder and I want to contribute in all facets whenever I get a chance. The national team lacks the player like Abdul Razzaq and I will try to do my best for the team in both bowling and batting and try to fill Razzaq’s gap. “I am excited to be in Pakistan team and playing at home is a matter of great honour for us. Bangladesh is a very good team and we are hopeful that we will play good cricket against them. I will put in my best effort and the rest is in Allah's hands,” he added.

Lauding Babar Azam, he said: “Babar Azam is a world class batsman and it's difficult to bowl him in the nets. Earlier, we used to think about how to bowl to world class batsmen but now we have one in our team in shape of Babar Azam, so it's a different experience for all of us.”