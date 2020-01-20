Share:

PESHAWAR - The Aman Taraqqi Party (ATP) on Sunday announced to observe Kashmir Solidar­ity Day to raise voice for people of Kashmir and pay world attention towards gross violence rights vio­lence and inhuman acts of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir. The announce­ment was made by the ATP Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah while speaking at the party executive commit­tee meeting here. The party central leaders, Muhammad Awais Khan, Fazil Shakeer, Mansoor Chouhan, Arsa­lan Shah, Talha Chatta, Mir Wali Shah, Ishtiaq Elahi and others were present in the meeting.

The meeting decided to observe Kashmir Solidar­ity Day on February 5 with full zeal and zest to reiterate whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions. It was also decided to further expe­dite the mass contact cam­paign across the country.

Faiq Shah strongly, in the meeting, reacted over the increasing price hike in the country and condemned the bad governance. He alleged the incumbent rulers are disrespecting public man­date by using for their vested interests. ATP chairman ob­served that essential food commodities, like flour and pulses and others were un­available to poor masses, which is their basic right, but rulers have busied to accumulate illegal wealth and build properties.