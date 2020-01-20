PESHAWAR - The Aman Taraqqi Party (ATP) on Sunday announced to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to raise voice for people of Kashmir and pay world attention towards gross violence rights violence and inhuman acts of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir. The announcement was made by the ATP Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah while speaking at the party executive committee meeting here. The party central leaders, Muhammad Awais Khan, Fazil Shakeer, Mansoor Chouhan, Arsalan Shah, Talha Chatta, Mir Wali Shah, Ishtiaq Elahi and others were present in the meeting.
The meeting decided to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with full zeal and zest to reiterate whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions. It was also decided to further expedite the mass contact campaign across the country.
Faiq Shah strongly, in the meeting, reacted over the increasing price hike in the country and condemned the bad governance. He alleged the incumbent rulers are disrespecting public mandate by using for their vested interests. ATP chairman observed that essential food commodities, like flour and pulses and others were unavailable to poor masses, which is their basic right, but rulers have busied to accumulate illegal wealth and build properties.