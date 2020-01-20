Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday paid surprise visits of Jaranwala and Sumandri. He conducted raids at police station, flour sale points and hospitals.

He reviewed situation and also checked cleanliness arrangements in both the cities. He removed Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala from his post on complaints of inefficient performance and ordered to suspend Assistant Food Controller and SHO.

The CM also reviewed arrangements for provision of flour to the general public at the sale points being set up by district administration. He shook hands with the people and inquired from them about the provision of flour and handed them over flour bags on behalf of Punjab government. Usman Buzdar on this occasion took prompt action on the complaint of less provision of flour by the residents of the city and ordered to remove Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala from this post.

On his directions, AC Jaranwala was made OSD and Assistant Food Controller Jamil Gujjar was suspended from his service. Usman Buzdar on this occasion said that Punjab government has surplus wheat reserves and there should not be any flour shortage.

“I represent people and have come out in the field to ensure availability of flour,” he said. He also directed to increase sale points of flour in the city and said that flour is available at fixed rates at the sale points of Punjab government. He further said that he will take stock of flour situation by undertaking visits of different cities. Usman Buzdar made surprise visits of city police station Jaranwala. He shook hands with suspects detained in lockups and inquired about their problems. He visited different sections of police station and directed to further improve cleanliness conditions. He also directed that suspects should be given facilities according to rules and regulations which is their due right.

He also ordered to suspend SHO city police station Jaranwala and paid surprise visit of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala where he inquired after under treatment patients in emergency ward. He also reviewed facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital and directed the hospital administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the patients.

THQ Hospital Jaranwala will be upgraded, he added. Provision of free medicines to the patients should be ensured and should continue, he directed. He further directed that cleanliness in the streets of Jaranwala city should also be improved and recruitments on vacant vacancies should be done forthwith in order to improve cleanliness conditions. Later, Usman Buzdar reached Sumandri from Jaranwala suddenly and visited flour sale points and Tehsil headquarters hospital. He reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the city and also distributed flour bags among the citizens at the sale points. Surplus flour is available in Punjab, he maintained. The 20kg flour bag is available at Rs805. Wherever less availability of flour comes to surface then strict action will be taken, he emphasized. People cannot be left alone under any circumstances and gave directions to the administration to further improve provision and availability of flour. “I have myself come out in the field to take stock of availability of flour and no one will be allowed to snatch the rights of the people”, he added.

Usman Buzdar visited THQ Hospital Sumandri and inquired after under treatment patients and also asked about available medical facilities. He also asked problems of doctors and paramedical staff and granted financial aid for the treatment of children of two female patients. He directed that emergency should be functional 24 hours and emergency block is being upgraded. Pediatricians will also soon be available in THQ hospitals. Usman Buzdar while talking with media after undertaking visit of hospital said that situation of wheat and flour in Punjab is much better and we have also increased supply of wheat to the flour mills.

“I am myself present in the field and is well aware of ground realities and will allow no one to do injustice with the people”, he concluded.

–takes action

on public complaints

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took strict action on public complaint regarding provision of flour in Sahiwal. District Food Controller Sahiwal has been suspended from service on public complaints, committing negligence from duties and showing poor performance. Usman Buzdar said that prompt action will be taken on public complaints with regard to provision of flour. The officer who fails to deliver will not remain on his post. He further directed that officers should themselves visit fields and provide relief to the people.

Notice over CHILD MURDER

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of the child murder which took place incident in Pattoki village and sought report from DPO Kasur. Usman Buzdar directed the police to arrest the culprits immediately. He further directed the police to take strict legal action against the culprits after apprehending them.