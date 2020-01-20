Share:

ATTOCK - Danish School Authority has decided to sent home more than 500 employees who have been working in different Danish Schools across the Punjab, while more than one hundred will be transfered under downsizing and rationalisation policy by the authority.

A credilble source told this journalist that there are 08 Punjab Danish Schools operational in Attock, Chishtian, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hasilpur, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan. From these schools more than 500 employees of different categories which include gardeners, waiters, security guards, tubewell operators, junior clerks, cooks, cook helpers, conductors, plumbers, electricians, generator operators, naib qasids, tailors, masons, cobblers and blacksmiths will be sent home this month while more than one hundred employees will be transfered to other locations. Those being sent home included more than 50 employees from Punjab Danish School Jand Attock.

Sudden decision of sending hundered of low grade employees home and transfers to other areas greatly shocked these employees as mostly were the sole bread winners of their families and were now overage, would be unable to seek any other govt job.

Some employees told this scribe that this govt had promised more than 10 million jobs but it seemed the govt took U turn and now started terminating employees.