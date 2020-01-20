Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retired) Azam Suleman Khan on Sunday directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to keep close coordination with departments of food and industries to avoid artificial shortage of flour and ensure its sale at the price fixed by the government.

He issued these directions while addressing a meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners through video link here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including food, industries and agriculture, director food and deputy commissioner of Lahore.

The Chief Secretary asked the administrative officers to come out in the field to check demand and supply of flour. He said that deputy commissioners should crack down on hoarders and profiteers instead of sitting in their offices so that people could be provided relief. He directed that special measures be taken to ensure sufficient supply of flour in the areas where demand is comparatively high.

The Chief Secretary ordered that in order to increase supply of flour, strict monitoring of flour mills should carried out besides ensuring that all quota is used.

He asked the officers to keep a check on supply of flour from mills as per SOP so that hoarding could be avoided. He also issued instructions regarding available stocks at all warehouses of food department.