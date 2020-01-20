Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Sunday that it will be difficult for Pakistan to remain an inactive observer to Indian forces’ continued ceasefire violations to target and kill civilians across the Line of Control (LoC).

“I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks and killing civilians across the LoC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LoC,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

He expressed the apprehensions that India can stage a false flag operation and sought immediate intervention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to make India allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) return to IOJK-side of the LoC.

On Friday last, China has called on India to “give serious consideration and positive response to the request of UNSC members” on occupied Kashmir after a recently-held UNSC meeting to review the situation in the valley.

During a press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang rubbished claims that the issue did not get much support from members of the UNSC.

“Members of the Security Council are concerned about the current situation in occupied Kashmir, and call for observance of the UN Charter and international law, and peaceful resolution of disputes through political dialogue. They believe relevant parties should remain restrained and de-escalate the tension,” said Shuang.

“I shall stress that the India and Pakistan issue has all along been on the agenda of the UNSC, and the Security Council should continue to pay attention to occupied Kashmir in light of new developments,” he added.

The Chinese foreign minister said that the UNSC review will aid in easing the situation in the region “and properly resolve the issue”.

He expressed China’s resolve to continue to play “a constructive role in upholding regional peace and stability”.

When pressed to comment on India’s assertion that no one had shared China’s views during the meeting, Shuang said: “We are aware of India’s position, but what I talked about just now is China’s position. As a matter of fact, China and India stay in touch on this issue.”

Commenting on the massive number of Indian troops deployed in the region and the ongoing curfew, the Chinese official said that China has urged both India and Pakistan “to exercise restraint, step up dialogue and enhance mutual trust to deescalate the situation as soon as possible”.

“At the same time, as a responsible major country, China has been in close communication with both India and Pakistan and stands ready to play a constructive role.”

Tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours escalated sharply following New Delhi’s move to revoke the autonomy of its portion of Kashmir on August last year.

India’s provocative posturing continues unabated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with its border guards violating a truce at will and targeting civilian population.

Pakistani security forces have been befittingly responding to the Indian troops’ Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) over the past few months which resulted in casualties on both sides.