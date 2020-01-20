PESHAWAR - Deteriorating relations between Islamabad and Kabul is not only affecting bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries but it badly affected also those millions of people who are visiting each other’s since a long. The issuance of visa for travellers now becoming a serious task as diplomats of both the neighbouring countries are engaged in fixing of own minds in fixing of terms and conditions in this respect.
During frequent visits to Peshawar based Afghanistan Consulate General, this scribe has witnessed long queues of people who are waiting right from dawn till dust. They also included women along with infants and aged people.
Soon after 9/11 and fall of Taliban regime in Kabul, Pakistan and Afghanistan declared Visa without fee or charges for people from both the countries in a bid to strengthen relations and improve bilateral trade and economic activities. However, from last couple of years, diplomats either Afghans in Islamabad and Peshawar or Pakistanis in Kabul and Jalalabad are becoming notorious for “minting money through issuance of Visa’s.” The visa seekers from both the country have confirmed these reports and said that bribe rate in Kabul and Jalalabad is higher compare to Islamabad.
The diplomats in Peshawar informed that every day they were issuing visa’s from 300 to 400 and same statistics were found from Kabul and Jalalabad. But number of applicants is much more, thus making anger the visa seekers from both the countries. On such grounds, Pakistani nationals are holding demonstrations in front of Peshawar Press Club whereas the sentimental Afghans have ransacked the visa offices in Kabul and Jalalabad.
Though Peshawar based Afghan diplomats are reluctant to respond to media regarding growing miseries of visa seekers. But some of them are justifying their acts and action in reaction of what they called increasing bribe in Pakistan’s Embassy at Kabul and Consulate General in Jalalabad. Without currency notes, passports are collected in Kabul but the applicants are given from seven to 15 days for visa. But here in Peshawar without currency notes, the passports are returned with humiliation.
Ironic to mention that office holders of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chambers of Commerce’s, different political parties especially nationalists, transporters and tribal elders are crying for easing of travelling restrictions between the two countries but no one is ready to listen in Islamabad and Kabul. Now the self-styled restrictions and sanctions of diplomats seems to be part of conspiracies, jointly engineered by hidden for making the two neighbouring countries as each other’s foes in real terms.