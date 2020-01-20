Share:

HYDERABAD - The gold rate increased to Rs29,6 00 per tola and Rs17, 662 per 10 Grams, during last year. While in Global Market Gold rate per ounce was increased to $239. Chairman All Pakistan Jewelers association (APGA) Muhammad Arshad said that the year 2019 proved lucrative pertaining to the investment in gold Market because Investors give priority to gold, instead of stock exchange business and property deals. He further said that due to huge procurement of gold in the market, rate of the metal inched up in local as well as in international market.