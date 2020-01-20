Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government took timely and brave decisions for economic stability in sixteen months including payment of loans.

The SAPM took to Twitter on Monday and said in a series of tweets that difficult financial and administrative decisions have been made to get the nation rid of 71-year-old problems.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan affirmed that a new era of prosperity is about to begin with the help of the nation’s courage and determination.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is completely aware of the problems that people are facing. A package worth Rs 7 billion was provided at Utility Stores to give relief to public and further steps will be taken in future.

The SAPM bashed the political opponents as well and said how can those leaders level allegations on others who betrayed their own workers? The entire nation is paying price for their deceptive practices, she said while adding that the outcries of those who spent few days in jail are continuing.