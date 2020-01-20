Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in pre-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in Roshan Sindh Programme case.

A Division Bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Fiaz Ahmad Anjum Jandran will conduct hearing of the petition wherein it had already given Memon interim pre-arrest bail.

Memon filed the petition through his counsel Latif Khosa while deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi is presenting National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in this matter.

Memon filed another application for submission of additional documents in this matter while his counsel Khosa contended before the court that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not conduct investigations against his client.

During the previous hearing, Memon’s lawyer requested the court that his client is coordinating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in connection with the inquiry and the institution should be stopped from arresting him.

His counsel pleaded before the court that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given a questionnaire to his client for submitting a written reply in the matter.

Therefore, he pleaded the court to approve his pre-arrest bail until the completion of the hearing.

Later, the court adjourned hearing in this matter till January 20 for further proceedings.

NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of massive corruption in the Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.