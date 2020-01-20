Share:

The federal cabinet's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), approved a recommendation of importing wheat without regulatory duty on an emergency basis, on Monday.

At a meeting held in Islamabad today and chaired by Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, it was decided that 0.3 million metric tons of wheat would be approved for import.

Sources say that the imports were approved due to the increasing wheat prices in the economy, making it hard for consumers to buy the staple commodity even though it is in stock.

In a report published by the ECC on Monday, it was said that this will help maintain a minimum stock of 0.2 million tons.

Earlier this week there have been fears of an impending wheat shortage in the country and soaring prices as well.