Share:

The statement comes after France, the UK and Germany confirmed that they had launched the Iran nuclear deal’s dispute resolution mechanism, created in order to grapple with possible violations of what is also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking at a televised news conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi stated that Tehran still respects the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Tehran still remains in the deal ... the European powers' claims about Iran violating the deal are unfounded”, he pointed out.

Mousavi made it clear that “whether Iran will further decrease its nuclear commitments will depend on other parties and whether Iran's interests are secured under the deal”.

He also blamed European countries for failure to fulfil their JCPOA obligations.

The statement comes after France, the UK and Germany issued a joint statement last Tuesday indicating that they had been "left with no choice, given Iran's actions," but to refer Iran's alleged failure to meet its commitments under the JCPOA to the Joint Commission under the treaty's Dispute Resolution Mechanism.