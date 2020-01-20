Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad has been ranked 301 on Crime Index by City-2020 with having been allotted 28.63 points on the Crime Index and 71.37 points on the Safety Index.

Pakistan was listed 232nd on the index last year. The capital left behind Washington DC USA, Paris and Lyon in France, Moscow in Russia, Frankfurt in Germany, and Boston in the USA when it comes to lesser crime rate in the cities.

The Crime Index by City-2020 which is published periodically lists Caracas, Venezuela atop the Crime Index rank with having 84.90 points on Crime Index and 15.10 on Safety Index followed by Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea with 83.58 points on the Crime Index and 16.42 points on the Safety Index.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates remains the most secure city of the 374 ranked cities of the world when it comes to crime rate with having 11.33 points on Crime Index and 88.67 points on the Safety Index followed by Doha, the capital city of Qatar having 88.52 Safety Index points.

These indices are historical and published periodically by Numbeo, the world’s largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide.

Numbeo provides current and timely information on world living conditions including cost of living, housing indicators, healthcare, traffic, crime and pollution.

The fresh ranking is a snapshot of the current indices at a specific point in time, according to the officials.

According to the officials in Islamabad police, the city has witnessed decrease in dacoity and snatching incidents during 2019 as compared to 2018 and incidents of heinous crime have also declined up to 20 percent.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that the efforts spearheaded by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed ensured significant decrease in the incidents of dacoity and snatching valuables from people.

The officials said that during 2019, a total of 28 dacoity incidents were reported as compared to 40 incidents during 2019. A total of 57 accused were held during 2019 for their involvement in these incidents besides recovery of looted items worth Rs27.2 million.

Similarly, 438 cases of snatching valuables were reported in 2019 as compared to 504 incidents in 2018. A total of 390 accused were held besides recovery of snatched items worth over Rs35.57 million from them. The police also busted 111 gangs involved in similar cases and arrested 317 accused involved in them.