US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells on Monday has been scheduled to hold meetings with high-level officials in Islamabad.

According to details, the US diplomat will discuss matters pertaining to mutual interest and regional security with Pakistan leadership.

We are happy to welcome Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells to #Pakistan! PDAS Wells plans to meet with Pakistani officials and others to discuss progress on various issues in our growing relationship. #Partners4Prosperity #USPAK #USinPAK #USEmbassyISB pic.twitter.com/FnmsRQOwsO — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) January 19, 2020

Alice Wells will remain in Islamabad from January 19 to January 22. Her tour to Pakistan is a part of a 10-day visit to the region.

The US envoy had also visited Sri Lanka and India before Pakistan tour.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has hoped that relations with Pakistan will further strengthen through this visit.

Earlier, the US department had expressed concerns over the arrests of political leaders and residents and communication blackout in occupied Kashmir.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said, “We look forward to a return to normalcy in the valley.”

She also stated that US is closely following the trip of diplomats to Jammu & Kashmir.