While taking a flight to United Kingdom on Monday, human rights lawyer Jalila Haider was barred from boarding the plane at Lahore airport by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). 

Sources say that she was scheduled to board a plane to London for a work-related trip when she was detained at the airport on Monday morning. They add that her name was found under the watch-list for individuals who are suspected to have involvement in 'anti-state' activities.

After a statement was recorded, the lawyer was released a six-hour long custody at the airport. 

Jalila Haider is a human rights lawyer who provides pro-bono services to women in poverty. She was named under BBC's 100 most influential women of 2019 in October last year. 