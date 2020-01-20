Share:

LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Carpenter have joined the cast of the new animated ‘Mortal Kombat’ movie.

Joel, 48, and Jennifer, 40, will voice the characters of Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade respectively in the new film ‘Scorpion’s Revenge’, based on the video game ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge’. The movie, which will be released in the first half of 2020, is being directed by Ethan Spaulding from a script by Jeremy Adams.

The cast also includes Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang; Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi; Steve Blum as Sub-Zero; Artt Butler as Shang Tsung; Darin De Paul as Quan Chi; Robin Atkin Downes as Kano; David B. Mitchell as Raiden; Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs; Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro; Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi; and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer. Along with animated movies based on the video game, there have also been a number of live-action films on the source material. Paul W.S. Anderson helmed the original ‘Mortal Kombat’ movie in 1995, which saw Christopher Lambert play master of electricity Raiden and was produced by Lawrence Kasanoff.

The film featured ‘Mortal Kombat’ characters Liu Kang (Robin Shou), Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby), and Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson), attempting to try to defeat evil Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) in a tournament to save the world.