PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the provincial and district administrations throughout the province to take actions against hoarders and those involved in stocks by creating artificial price hike of essential food items of daily use especially flour. All the Deputy commissioners should send teams in field to discourage hoarding of essential items especially wheat products, he added. He issued these directives following media reports and public complaints about the artificial price spiral of Atta and other food items in the markets.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed to immediately convene meetings of Consumers Committee and hold regular meetings of the Committee to take steps for price control of Atta and other commodities of daily use. He further directed that daily reports about the overall market situation and stability of prices of Atta and other food items should be shared with PMRU for onward transmission to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation and warned to take action against those engaged in stocking, hoardings and unwarranted price spiral of Atta and other food items throughout the province.

Meanwhile, despite ban on movement of flour from Punjab, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has continuously been supplying flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This was stated by central leader of the PFMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Naeem Butt while addressing a meeting of the KP Flour Mills Association here on Sunday.

The emergency meeting of the Executive body of the PFMA was chaired by Haji Mohammad Iqbal, Chairman of the Association, which was attended by all the flour mills owners of KP besides Muhammad Naeem Butt, the central leader of the PFMA.

Chairman of KP Flour Mills Association Haji Mohammad Iqbal, owners of the flours and other members of the Association have discussed in detail ways and means for overcoming over the shortage of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was told that PFMA has been made arrangement to ensure supply through trucks to various places all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to address the problem of the people regarding shortage of floors after banning from Punjab.

Muhammad Naeem Butt said the KP Flour Mills Association has been playing a key role in ensuring supply of flour to various people through trucks to far flung areas.

Mohammad Naeem Butt, central leader and group leader of the KP Flour Mills Association, said that flour is abundant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He paid tribute to all the flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that despite the supply of flour stopped from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, flour is available in the market. He asked the federal government to start the supply of flour without delay as the flour mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being provided 40 percent of the wheat while the Punjab is being provided 70 percent of the wheat, which will cause pressure on the supply of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All our flour mills are supplying flour through different trucks in the larger interest of the people in their respective areas.

They appealed to the Food and Secretary Food Department and the provincial government to strictly deal with the elements that are defaming Flour Mills owners for selling flour at expensive prices.