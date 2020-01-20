Share:

Peshawar - The supply of wheat flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was restored and a possible crisis has been avoided, an official of flour dealers’ body confirmed here on Sunday. It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has also confirmed that they are continuous supplying flour despite banning from Punjab to various areas across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through trucks and thanks to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flour Mills Association for extending all out support in this connection. A convoy of 25 trucks, carrying consignment of wheat flour has reached Peshawar, a representative of the Association said. He added the price of a 20kg bag has dropped to 1,100 rupees from earlier price of 1,200. He also confirmed about selling of flour in the local market.

The country is facing mind-boggling hike in wheat flour prices as rates soared in other cities, including Peshawar, causing uproar across the country. The rate of wheat flour in other cities like Peshawar has soared to Rs70 per kg. The situation further aggravated when the flour dealers in Peshawar disclosed that they have flour just for one day in their stocks, while the KP government also contacted the government of Punjab seeking the food commodity.

Taking advantage of the crisis, the Nanbai Association Peshawar has announced strike from Monday and demanded further increase in rates of bread. Sensing the situation and reports regarding hike in prices of wheat flour, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also ordered a country-wide crackdown on hoarders and profiteers. He directed the officials to take effective measures for stabilising the rates of wheat flour and take action against all those involved in creating an artificial crisis of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and other part of the country in general.