Lahore - Metropolitan Corporation during a “Cattle Evacuation from Urban Areas” drive, impounded 28 cattle, and imposed fine worth Rs 84,000 on violators in different parts of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to a spokesman, the corporation’s zonal squads of Wahga, Shalimar and Aziz Bhatti Town, in a joint operation, impounded 12 heads and fined Rs 36,000 in Taj Bagh Area.

The MCL zonal squads of Allama Iqbal Town, Nishtar Town and Gulberg also launched a joint operation and impounded 16 cattle from Taj Chowk, Bhagariya Gulam Bhatti Colony, and Chungi Amar Sadhu and fined Rs 48,000. All the cattle were brought to the MCL yard, he said.

LHC moved for Vawda’s ouster:

A petition has been registered in the Lahore High Court against Faisal Vawda, the federal minister.

The petitioner Advocate Mian Asif in his petition prayed to the court that Faisal Vawda had reneged on his oath by putting serious political accusations against institutions.

He said the court should form a judicial commission to hold a full fledge inquiry against this conspiracy. He prayed the court to remove the federal minister under Article 62(1F) for conspiring against prestigious democratic and military institutions.