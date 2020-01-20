Share:

WAZIRABAD - A Godown of Railway’s Sleeper Depot caught fire on Sunday causing burnt of wood worth of millions near Haripur Bund Railway Station on the south bank of river Chenab.

According to details, a nonstop train passed through Haripur Railway Station at 2.30 am while a cabin man namely Irshad was on duty on South cabin of Station. Both the Driver of the train and cabin man saw heavy flames aside Station near Pakistan railway’s Sleeper Depot informed the Stationmaster who conveyed the message to high ups. Soon after receving the information some crew of Railway rushed the site but the severity of fire was beyond their imagination so they conveyed the message to Railway High ups and Administration.

Rescue 1122 Wazirabad first reached on the site of incident, later they informed their head quarter. On receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams from Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin Districts rushed to the fire place. Railway officers called the Pak Army for help to compete the fire. One Helicopter of Pak Army examined the situation and later a special chopper was sent to join the rescue operation. Rescuer dig the pitches around the fire and tried to stop the fire from spreading.

Almost 17 vehicles of Rescue 1122 from whole division took part in the rescue operation but the fire could not be controlled. Col. Javed of Pak Army supervised the operation while DC Gujranwala Capt. Retired Sohail and Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad Waqar Hussain also visited the site and reviewed the rescue arrangements.

Haripur Bund Sleeper Depot comprises of 22 acres while fire gripped 2.5 acres, a Godown of new and old wooden Sleepers. It is alleged that the wood used for preparation of sleepers to lay below the Track is imported from abroad. Police and Pak Army covered the whole area for general public to ease the rescue work.

Fire fighters succeeded to control the fire upto 80 percent and rescue work still continue while duration of the fire has reached up to 18 hours.