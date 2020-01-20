Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Hussain Kanio, police here on Sunday carried out raids on different flour mills and imposed fines of thousands of rupees on their owners for selling the commodity at rates higher than that of the official rate.

AC Ghulam Hussain Kanio raided different flour mills and shops in order to ensure the commodity was sold at the rates notified by the government.

Panic spread among the flour mills’ owners and shopkeepers the moment they learnt about the raids.

On the other hand, mill owners and shopkeepers have increased the flour rate to Rs68 per kilogramme from Rs65 per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Flour Mills Association Liaqat Qureshi, Abdul Rasheed and Rafi Malak have strongly condemned the raids and imposition of fines by the assistant commissioner.

They have blamed the food department for failing to give them wheat bags at subsidized rates according to their requirements as a result of which they had been compelled to buy wheat bags from the open market at higher rates.

They lamented that wheat hoarders were given room to ensure sale of their stored bags in the open market at higher rates.

They lamented that the Sindh government had refrained from raiding the filled godowns of wheat traders to recover the huge quantity of wheat bags and to also impose heavy fines on them.

They demanded the government to ensure supply of subsidized wheat bags to the mill owners according to their requirements and confiscate the huge quantity of wheat stored in different godowns.