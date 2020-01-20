Share:

DI KHAN - A minor boy was killed and another injured in a road mishap on Multan Road here Sunday. A 10-year-old boy, identified as Muhammad Ali along with his cousin, was riding motorbike when a tractor trolley hit them. Both the boys sustained critical injuries. The local people shifted the victims to hospital where Muhammad Ali succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the tractortrolley managed to escape. Bacha Khan Trust Research Centre launches two new books The Bacha Khan Trust Research Centre (BTRC) on Sunday launched two books as the BTRC is a platform where someone fined educational atmosphere. The book “Adme Tashuddad Maf kora ao Taglaara” (Non-violence, narrative and way forward) and “Jaba Qaam ao Adab” (Language, Nation and Literature) penned down by noted scholar, Dr Khadim Hussain.