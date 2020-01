Share:

ISLAMABAD - New alert has been issued for Azad Kashmir after Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain and snowfall in the region. According to details, the alert was issued in a wake of loss of human lives due to disastrous situation in AJK. The Met Office has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. However, rain/snowfall is expected in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly area.