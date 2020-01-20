Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the government has taken serious steps following their demands but the urban areas of the province need justice.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that his political party fulfilled all promises made to the federal government and now the urban areas need justice from the Centre.

“Karachi is fulfilling its commitments for the last 70 years but now the issues of the city should also be resolved,” he said.

The MQM-P chief said that Sindh s urban areas demand justice, adding that they will win the case without fighting. “It is difficult to reach the destination without considering all citizens equal.”

While noting there is high inflation in the country said that the condition of the national economy was deteriorated when the PTI government came in power, adding that the government should reduce inflation.

He said that Karachi is entering a new era of its politics and they will not budge an inch from the struggle for rights. “Healthy environment nourishes a healthy mind,” he said and added the peace in the whole country is due to the peace in Karachi.

The former minister said that MQM-P had faced serious allegations in past but now the political party will restore the development of Karachi at any cost. He vowed that they will not step back from their struggle for rights of Karachi.