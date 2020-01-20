Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the food department to overcome the wheat crisis within the next two days-means by Tuesday.

The CM has said that the provincial government has procured 300,000 tonnes of wheat from the Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO), out which bags carrying 70,000 tonnes of wheat have been brought here to the provincial capital.

A statement issued from the CM House here on Sunday said that 300,000 tonnes of wheat was being lifted from Punjab and Balochistan.

It added that delay in the transportation was caused due to protests and wheel jam strike by the transporters.

The chief minister said that his government had hired the services of NLC, which had a fleet of 200 vehicles to lift the wheat from Punjab and Balochistan, and dump it in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Murad said that more bags of 30,000 tonnes of wheat would arrive in the provincial capital by today (Monday) evening.

The chief minister directed the food department Secretary Laiq Ahmed to personally monitor wheat lifting from Punjab and Balochistan, and start releasing it to the flour mills as per the government policy.

The CM also directed the Bureau of Supply & Prices to play its role to stabilize the flour prices all over Sindh, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Murad, through chief secretary, has also directed all deputy commissioners to control artificial price hike of all commodities in their respective areas, particularly of the flour.