NEWCASTLE - Newcastle United claimed a first win in their last five Premier League games in dramatic style as Isaac Hayden headed a last-gasp winner to seal a 1-0 victory over top-four chasing Chelsea at St James’ Park. Chances were few and far between in the first half, with Newcastle’s struggling striker Joelinton going closest, heading against the crossbar. After the break, Willian fired wide following a swift Chelsea counter, before Tammy Abraham missed the target after rounding Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as the visitors remained frustrated. Chelsea’s leading goal scorer this season Abraham thought he had won it late on, but his flicked effort was cleared off the line by Matt Ritchie, another chance that went begging for the visitors. Just as the game looked to be heading for a stalemate, Newcastle earned one last corner in stoppage time, with Hayden rising highest to meet the cross from Allan Saint-Maximin to send St James’ into raptures. The result moves Steve Bruce’s side up to 12th in the standings on 29 points from 23 games, with Chelsea remaining in fourth place. Later, Burnley recovered from a goal down to beat high-flying Leicester City 2-1 at Turf Moor, ending their four-match losing streak. Sean Dyche’s Burnley failed to score a first-half goal for an 11th successive league game, and their problems worsened when midfielder Harvey Barnes put the visitors ahead with a stunning solo effort in the 33rd minute.