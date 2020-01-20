Share:

History is documented not only for academic labour. History is there to learn from it and not to commit the same errors over and over again. But unfortunately, we humans are prone to the repetition of mistakes. In the early twentieth century (1920s 1930s) a fanatic type of leader and an extreme naationalist party were taking roots in war-devastated Germany, which had become a republic a while ago. Now many years later, we have no problem declaring that Hitler had schizophrenia. But, unfortunately, we were unable to realise this psychiatric disorder in the days preceding massive destruction, caused by this mental patient’s sick decisions. Let me briefly recap the events that led to the killing of more than 65 million human beings across the globe. Hitler came out as a strong, fanatic orator, who knew how to motivate the crowds. Hitler’s path to power started in the 1920s; eventually, he got control of Germany in January 1933, when he was appointed as the chancellor of Germany. Just two months after Hitler’s rise to power, one fine night the Reichstag (German parliament) building caught fire. Some Nazi leaders got to the scene of the fire even before the firefighters. According to eyewitnesses accounts, Hermann Göring declared: “This is the beginning of the communist revolt, they will start their attack now”. Hitler took the queue and said: “There will be no mercy now. Anyone who stands in our way will be cut down”. This was the start of Nazi hegemony in Germany. The German SS (Schutzstaffel “Protection Squad”), which had grown into the main Nazi security outfit received a cart Blanche and started the process, which later resulted in the annihilation of millions. Nazi ultra-nationalists started by identifying communists and Jews. Then came the process of mandatory nationalisation of assets. And finally, the Jews and communists along with homosexuals, disabled persons, Slavic people and many others lost their lives in concentration camps. According to the Nazis, everything un-German had to disappear. Books written by Jewish, left-wing or pacifist writers were burnt. While, a schizophrenic German leader and his band of mentally disturbed politicians and generals, were initiating the war game, which ended with the death of more than 65 million people, the leaders of the then world powers, were keeping their eyes shut to the developments, holding their long-term and short-term interests in mind.

Let us fast forward to the present times and near past. A man, who was well known around the world as ultra-nationalist, radical and extremist, took over the Indian government some years ago. Yes, I am talking about the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who was refused a US visa under section 214 of the National Immigration and Nationality act 1965. This refusal was based on recognition of Modi’s role in the massacre of Muslims in Gujarat, at the hands of Hindu extremists of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh “National Volunteer Organisation”). In 2002, when extremist Hindu mobs of RSS massacred Muslims, raped Muslim women and even brutalised Muslim girls as young as 11 years of age, Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Please remember here that Modi’s political career started as a member of RSS. So it was no surprise when RSS was given carte blanche in the Indian state of Gujarat when Modi was the Chief Minister. The death toll in Gujarat carnage exceeded 2000 people, many of whom were burnt beyond recognition and buried in mass graves.

Let us now fast forward plough it till 2019, including, when this mentally disturbed RSS extremist gets elected to the highest Indian office of Prime Minister. What happened all across India, following the nomination of a Schizophrenic hardliner as PM, was not much different from what happened in Gujarat. The RSS terrorists were allowed to persecute, lynch and brutalise Indian citizens, who dared practice anything other than Hinduism. This is called the “Hindutva” movement. This movement, in its essence, is a copy of the SS drive to remove all things un-German from Germany.

Just like the Nazis, the RSS extremists are also profiling Muslims, Christians, and others. The RSS slogan is that if you are not a Hindu, leave India. Interestingly enough, Modi is silent. He has never disowned RSS and has never condemned RSS extremism. At the same time, Muslims of India, who are indigenous, are being forced to leave India or die. What has been happening in Indian Occupied Kashmir since 2014? Well, Indian state policy towards Kashmir has taken a militant turn. Now the government of India encourages its troops to shoot directly at protestors using palette guns. The Indian state is driving Kashmiris out of Kashmir to change the demographics of the area forcefully. Today, Kashmir is the largest jail since August 2019. Maybe abrogating article 370 was just an excuse to keep Kashmiris under perpetual blackout and curfewed days and nights.

All of the happenings in India remind me of the ways the SS thugs persecuted non-Germans from the time they had a free hand following the March 1933 Reichstag fire. The Indian war hysteria has caused many civilian deaths across the Line of Control in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK). Modi’s schizophrenia brought nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to the brink of an all-out war. On the night of 27-28 February 2019, India and Pakistan had their missiles locked on each other’s targets. Fortunately, Pakistani civilian and military leadership did not depart from the realm of sanity, so the annihilation of millions was averted. But please do think, what if there had been schizophrenia on Pakistani side also? It is high time for the global community to indulge and restrict the butcher of Gujarat and the RSS terrorists from forcing South-Asia into a scenario of massive annihilation. There were no nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction in the 1930s and early 1940s. Hence, the world came out of a global war with the loss of 65 million people. But what if mentally disturbed RSS, overt and covert, leadership would enforce a war on the region today? You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand that the death toll will not be in millions. So let’s remove our blindfolds and look at the situation as it is. It is better to put an end to schizophrenic Modi, rather than to sacrifice the lives of millions upon millions.