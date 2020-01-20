Share:

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi has hoped that the friendship between China and Pakistan could reach even greater heights in 2020.

“As Chinese President Xi Jinping has himself said that Pakistan and China have a very unique all weather strategic cooperative partnership which is like no other relationship between two states in the world,” she told China Global Television Network (CGTN).

She said the relationship between the two countries was gaining strength day by day and added, “But this relationship and its strength is also good for the entire region in particular and world in general.”

Ambassador Hashmi said, “We would like to see this friendship reach in even greater heights in 20202.”