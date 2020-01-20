Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said Pakistan was a playing a key role for peace in the Middle East and the whole region.

In a tweet, Qureshi said: “Pakistan remains committed to its core objective of promoting peace and stability in the region.”

The FM said he visited Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United States and Qatar on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and held constructive engagements with his counterparts on efforts to defuse tensions and promote peace in the Middle East.

In his talks with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York, Qureshi said, he underlined the critical importance of the International community’s continued attention to the sufferings of Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

The foreign minister also called for resolving the Kashmir dispute in lines with the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions, and will and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

In an earlier tweet, the FM said: “The convergence between Pakistan & US stands as a unique opposition for peace in Afghanistan, ultimately a shared responsibility. Discussed recent developments in ME and reiterated Pakistan will continue to play part for peace in entire region. We are committed to security & stability.”

His statement came as Pakistan and the US are set to discuss regional peace and enhanced bilateral ties today (January 20).

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells had arrived in Islamabad for talks yesterday.

Wells’ visit comes after the US credited Pakistan for imminent peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban at a meeting between Foreign Minister Qureshi and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo in Washington.

Last day, the FM met his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha.

He had arrived in Doha on a visit to Qatar after concluding his three-day visit to the US.

During that meeting, Afghan peace process, regional tensions and other matters of mutual interests were discussed at the meeting.

FM Qureshi also briefed Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said eight million brave Kashmiris were facing brutal lockdown among other brutalities by Indian forces for the past five months.

Before the Doha meeting, FM Qureshi was in the US where he held wide ranging talks with the US administration.

During the first leg of his visit, the foreign minister had arrived in New York where he held important meetings with the UN Secretary General and Presidents of the US Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Minister apprised them about the alarming situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and conveyed Pakistan’s serious concerns.

Qureshi also briefed them about Pakistan’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, Afghan reconciliation process and the regional peace, besides, his recent visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The US authorities appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace in the region which was considered as a great triumph of Pakistan’s diplomatic success. In the backdrop of changing regional situation, the diplomatic circles tipped the Foreign Minister’s visit as the most fruitful.

In Washington, the FM also held separate meetings with the Pakistan Congressional Caucus and Pakistani community and lauded their efforts for further strengthening of US-Pak ties.